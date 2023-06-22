Actor Luke Macfarlane is officially a daddy: 'Bros' star announces birth of baby girl

He may play a “bro” in the movies, but in real life, actor Luke Macfarlane is officially a daddy.

The “Bros” and Hallmark star shared an Instagram post Wednesday announcing that he and his partner, former World Cup skier Hig Roberts, welcomed a baby daughter to the world earlier this month. The announcement included several adorable snapshots of the growing family.

Tess Eleanor Macfarlane was born June 4, and, after some “hectic days,” the new dads got to bring her home on Father’s Day, the post said.

“Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in,” Macfarlane, 43, wrote.

The post included three photos and two videos, including one of Macfarlane rocking his new daughter and another of what appears to be the new dads taking their baby home from the hospital. In the latter, someone in the background can be heard jokingly exclaiming, “She’s breaking free!”

Congratulations poured in from Macfarlane’s Hallmark co-stars, with Alison Sweeney writing, “This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats.” Nikki DeLoach, who starred in “Christmas Land” with Macfarlane, added, “Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you.”

Macfarlane’s “Bros” co-star Billy Eichner chimed in with a collection of heart emojis.

Despite being in the public eye, the couple has managed to keep their personal lives private, with Wednesday’s Instagram post just the second they’ve posted about their relationship. However, they haven’t shied away from expressing their identities.

Macfarlane, who publicly came out as gay in 2008, gained further recognition for his role in Netflix’s first gay rom-com, “Single All the Way,” in 2021. Meanwhile, Roberts, an elite men’s Alpine skier, made headlines in 2020 when he became the first in his sport to come out as gay.