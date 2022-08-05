Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'

Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart.

In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The casting announcement comes months after L Morgan Lee became the first openly trans performer to be nominated for a Tony Award for “A Strange Loop.”

According to Playbill, Ross’ run is set to last for eight weeks, from Sept. 12 to Nov. 6, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Angelica Ross as Candy in Season 2 of "Pose." Eric Liebowitz / FX

The actor is most well-known for playing Candy on “Pose,” Ryan Murphy’s FX series set in the ballroom scene in ‘80s New York City, and featuring multiple trans actors.Last month, Ross released her debut single and music video, “Only You.” She is also the president of Miss Ross, Inc. and founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, which is an incubator for LGBTQ talent with a focus on Black, queer and trans people. She is a self-taught computer programmer and outspoken advocate for trans rights.

Ross’s Broadway debut marks a historic moment for the Tony-winning musical revival, as she joins a small group of other openly trans performers in principal roles, including Alexandra Billings in “Wicked,” L Morgan Lee in “A Strange Loop,” Kate Bornstein in “Straight White Men” and Peppermint of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in “Head Over Heels.”

The “Chicago” musical announced Ross’s arrival to the show in an Instagram post, garnering many positive reactions from cast mates and fans alike.

Castmate Lana Gordon, who plays Velma Kelly, commented “Wow!!!!!!!❤❤❤” on the post, and performer and influencer Todrick Hall wrote, “This is exciting!!!”

Other recent additions to the “Chicago” cast have included Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn and Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton.

“Chicago” debuted on Broadway in 1996 and is now the second-longest running show in Broadway history, after “Phantom of the Opera.”

Multiple other Hollywood starts have taken on the role of Roxie, including Pamela Anderson earlier this year, Brooke Shields, Brandy, Lisa Rinna and Christie Brinkley. Ryoko Yonekura will play Roxie later this year, per Broadway World.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com

