Candace Cameron Bure faces backlash after announcing ‘traditional marriage’ project

The actor Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash following her recent comments about her new TV project that she said will prioritize portraying "traditional marriage."

The former "Full House" star, now 46, made the remarks in a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, after a reporter asked if the Great American Family, the new cable network she joined after leaving the Hallmark Channel earlier this year, would feature same-sex couples as leads in holiday movies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cameron Bure said no.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she reportedly told the magazine.

A representative for Cameron Bure did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

On its social media pages, the Great American Family describes its programming as "celebrating faith, family and country." The channel is owned by Great American Media, a company started by Bill Abbott, a former executive of a Hallmark subsidiary.

Abbott gave the Wall Street Journal a different answer than Cameron Bure: "It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” he said. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

At Hallmark, Abbott came under fire for being involved in the decision to pull a commercial for the wedding-planning site Zola that featured a lesbian couple kissing. That led to the hashtag #BoycottHallmark — and Abbott leaving his role as chief executive of Crown Media Family Networks. (NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, and Comcast Ventures are investors in Zola. Comcast owns NBCUniversal.)

Reps for Great American Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a September interview with Variety, Cameron Bure said she would have an "executive role" at the network and act in its films.

In that interview, she also said leaving Hallmark was a business decision that she made after her contract was up for renewal.

In recent years, the channel has made efforts to diversify its characters, including in the 2020 film "The Christmas House," which features a gay couple looking to adopt their first child. That year, a lesbian wedding was also featured in the Hallmark film "Wedding Every Weekend."

A gay couple will also star in "The Holiday Sitter," premiering on the channel next month.

Backlash to Cameron Bure's comments was swift among celebrities and LGBTQ advocates.

JoJo Siwa, the 19-year-old YouTube star and performer who came out as gay last year, condemned Cameron Bure's statement in an Instagram post.

"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa wrote in the caption. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa's latest post comes four months after she called Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity" she ever met in a viral, since-deleted TikTok, TODAY reported. Cameron Bure subsequently apologized and said the two spoke, according to TODAY.

Several celebrities and LGBTQ influencers voiced their support for Siwa's post in the comments, including TikTok personality Josh Helfgott and actor Mollee Gray, who wrote: "this is the only way she can stay “relevant” … so ready to take her down ;)."

One of Cameron Bure's former "Full House" co-stars, Jodie Sweetin, who played the character of Stephanie Tanner on the show, commented, writing to Siwa: "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

Sweetin also shared several resources to support LGBTQ people on her Instagram story, where she shared posts from the group transanta, which provides gifts to trans youth, encouraging her followers to donate, and the LGBTQ rights group GLAAD, urging followers to support a bill that would codify legal same-sex marriage nationwide.

Sweetin's rep did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cameron Bure attended Sweetin's wedding this summer, according to a photo she previously shared on Instagram.

The president and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, called Cameron Bure's comments "irresponsible and hurtful," alleging she was using "tradition as a guide for exclusion."

"Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility," she said, adding that she'd "love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions."

Those comments, which Ellis also shared on Twitter, came a day after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would support proposed federal legislation protecting same-sex marriages, though it would continue to oppose same-sex marriage through official church doctrine.

"If [Great American Family's] plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values," Ellis added.