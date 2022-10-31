Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender creator who has chronicled her transition with her "Days of Girlhood" series, on Sunday responded to a slew of Caitlyn Jenner's tweets in which she commented on Mulvaney's body.

In a video posted to her TikTok, Mulvaney, 25, addressed Jenner directly, saying that while the two women have "very different views on most things," she would've been willing to sit down with Jenner to find common ground.

"I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman," Mulvaney said in the “Day 233 of Girlhood" video, which has been viewed roughly 15 million times as of Monday afternoon. "But then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."

Mulvaney said what prompted the response was one of Jenner's tweets, in which she said, "He is talking about his penis!"

"Not you calling me a he! That is just ... terrible," Mulvaney said of being misgendered. "But then you didn't stop there."

Mulvaney then pulled up a screenshot of a different Jenner tweet, in which she wrote, in part, "Dylan...congrats your trans with a penis."

Mulvaney said the tweet made her sound like a “creeper flasher exposing myself.”

"I'm just curious if you can think back to your early days of transitioning and remember being embarrassed about your body, or having strangers give you dirty looks, that's why I made that video," Mulvaney said. "Because I was embarrassed and I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way. Now you've taken that and turned it into something really ugly."

Neither Mulvaney nor Jenner immediately responded to requests for comment.

Mulvaney, who has 8.7 million followers on TikTok, said she created a video series about transitioning “because of the unspoken shame of being newly trans. I still have so much to learn.”

She said she's cheered for Jenner from the sidelines when the latter came out as transgender. But she also noted she and Jenner are at very different parts of their transitions.

Mulvaney said she currently is unable to get “bottom surgery,” or genital surgery, because she hasn’t been on hormones long enough.

Mulvaney went on to say that Jenner’s comments have made her not want to share the surgical part of her transition with her followers.

“There are so many trans women who don’t have access to it or they don’t want it, and it doesn’t make them any less of a woman,” Mulvaney explained.

Jenner began tweeting about Mulvaney after Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., shared a video of the TikTok star in which she had described going shopping in shorts that accidentally showed a "bulge."

In the video, Mulvaney said the experience made her realize that transgender women should not feel compelled to avoid wearing tight pants or tuck their penises. Mulvaney said society should, instead, normalize and be understanding that some people have bulges in their crotch area.

"Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden, and radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal," Blackburn said in her tweet, which came after Mulvaney interviewed President Joe Biden at the White House for the social-media focused news outlet NowThis News. The conversations were released earlier this month.

In her retweet, Jenner echoed Blackburn, writing: "@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone — one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!"

Prior to Mulvaney posting her video, Jenner said in a tweet she had "never received more death threats."

“It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day,” Jenner wrote.

Because of Jenner’s comments, Mulvaney said she has been called a “freak,” “a child predator,” and “an absurdity” nearly every day since the tweets were posted.

“I’m none of those things your cohorts are painting me to be,” she said.

Mulvaney said she isn't interested in "getting to know" Jenner.

“...because the way you use your platform to publicly degrade me told me everything I need to know about you," Mulvaney said. "A trans person invalidating another trans person’s trans-ness is pretty evil in my eyes."