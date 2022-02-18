IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Elliot Page memoir 'Pageboy' to be published in 2023

The memoir will delve into his Oscar-nominated film career, becoming one of the world's most famous trans people and more.
Elliot Page at the 2021 Met Gala
Elliot Page attends the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021.Theo Wargo / Getty Images file
By The Associated Press

Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year.

Elliot Page tells Oprah why it felt ‘imperative’ to come out as trans

May 1, 202102:33

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to Flatiron.

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as “Juno” and “Inception.” He currently stars in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

The Associated Press