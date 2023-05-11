Elliot Page recalls past feelings of dysphoria and 'joy' he now feels in his body

Elliot Page is reflecting on his past dysphoria.

The 36-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself, recalling how uneasy he was during the summer and not feeling comfortable with his body.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt — or layers and oh so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, wrote on Instagram May 10. “It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.”

The “Juno” star added, “I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.” He also added the hashtag #transjoy at the end.

Many people in the comments section applauded Page for his vulnerability.

“You look incredible Elliot. Everyone should be allowed access to gender affirming healthcare,” one person wrote.

“So grateful to witness this new and free expression of you!” another added,

One person commented, “I will never understand how anyone could be upset about you living a joyful life.”

“The realest, purest feeling,” one user wrote.

In his Instagram story, Page also shared how people can help stop the transgender health care bans in Texas. This comes as states in the U.S. are restricting transition-related medical care for minors. Currently, 18 states across the U.S. have laws banning or restricting such care, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ-focused think tank.

The “Umbrella Academy” actor previously opened up about the euphoria he’s experienced since transitioning, sharing how the best part was getting to look at himself in the mirror.

“I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself,” he told Esquire in June 2022. “I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself.”

Page will soon be sharing more of his story in his upcoming memoir, “Pageboy,” out in June.

When announcing the book, he wrote, “At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” he added. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.”

He wrote that books have helped and saved him, “So I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”