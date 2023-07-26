The 'Heartstopper' season 2 trailer is here, and fans are ready to ugly cry

Netflix has released the full trailer for season 2 of "Heartstopper," a heartwarming coming-of-age drama about two teen boys who sit next to each other in homeroom and slowly develop feelings for each other, and fans have their tissues ready.

Queer fans loved season 1 of the series, which is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name, in part because it portrayed a queer teen romance that was mostly positive and supportive rather than steeped in trauma. Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) has a supportive friend group, and Nicholas “Nick” Nelson (Kit Connor), who realizes he's bisexual while falling for Charlie, comes out to his mother in a scene that brought many viewers to tears.

But that doesn't mean the development of their relationship was entirely easy. Nick struggles with coming out to his friends, some of whom were the same students who bullied Charlie for being gay.

"Heartstopper" season 2, which premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix, appears to promise even more adorable and hilarious moments from the couple's budding relationship.

The trailer opens with Charlie walking into class as Nick playfully walks up behind him and covers his eyes with his hands.

In another scene, Charlie yells, "I have a boyfriend!" loudly, to which his friend Tao Xu (William Gao) responds, "Yes, we're all fully aware."

Season 2 will also continue to tell the complicated story of Nick's coming out. He tells Charlie he wants to tell people about their relationship, but then struggles to do so when he's in front of his soccer teammates.

"I want you to come out when and how you want to," Charlie tells Nick in one scene from the trailer.

The pair and their friends also go to Paris on a school trip, and Charlie wakes up and sees a hickey on his neck one morning. He worriedly asks Nick, “Do you think anyone will notice?” Tao enters the room, immediately sees the hickey on Charlie’s neck and says, “Oh my god.”

Tao and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) also continue to awkwardly navigate their mutual crushes on each other, while last season's fan favorite lesbian couple, Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara Jones (Corinna Brown), encounter their first relationship hurdles.

In one hilarious moment from the trailer, Darcy and Tara walk in on Charlie and Nick kissing, and Darcy says: "You're being gay. Good job, carry on."

The trailer, which accumulated 1.5 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, has amped up the show's already eager fan base on social media.

Fans are also ready to ugly cry happy tears. In one part of the trailer, Charlie and Nick are walking together in Paris when Nick sees another gay couple holding hands, so he grabs Charlie's hand.

So far, the new season has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with many critics saying it's even better than the first. One reviewer wrote that it "perfectly captures the joy, terror, and fireworks of new love."