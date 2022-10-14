Jamie Lee Curtis says her transgender daughter has faced death threats

Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the struggles her daughter and other members of the transgender community face on a daily basis.

While speaking about her career as a scream queen and “Halloween Ends” in an interview with Spanish publication Cadena SER, the actor, 63, revealed that the emotions she displays in her films come from a genuine source of fear.

Curtis described herself as “incredibly emotional” and said that she has had so much success in the horror genre because her reactions are “real.” She explained that her sensitivity allows her to draw on real-world problems and dangers that are facing our society today.

“There are real threats,” she said in a conversation with the outlet published on Oct. 10. “I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life, just her existence as a human being. There are people that want to annihilate her, and people like her.”

Curtis’ 26-year-old daughter, Ruby Guest, whom she shares with husband Christopher Guest, publicly came out as transgender in 2020.

During her interview, Curtis compared transphobia to fascism. She said, “Like we haven’t learned what the result of that is. The extermination of human beings. That is terrifying.”

Referring to herself in the third person, she continued, “So Jamie Lee Curtis is scared, and you should be too.”

The “Knives Out” star ended her response by encouraging people to speak out against transphobia.

“Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice, and she’s trying to use it, and you should too,” she said. “And that’s how we change things is we think about them, we learn about them, and then we use our voices to bring attention to them and to fight against them.”

Last year, Ruby and her famous mom spoke to People about her coming out to her parents.

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby recalled. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Ruby sent her mom a text after initially planning to share the news with her parents at their Los Angeles home. Curtis said there were “tears involved” after her daughter came out to her.

Curtis shared that she has made mistakes while also being supportive of her daughter.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she told People at the time. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

In May, Ruby tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in a cosplay ceremony held in Curtis’ backyard.

The proud mother officiated the nuptials and gushed about the wedding on Instagram.

She uploaded multiple pictures from Ruby and Kynthia’s special day. Next to a photo of the newlyweds embracing, Curtis cheered, “YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED! RUBY and KYNTHIA 5/29/2022.”

Ruby and her sister Annie Guest, 35, joined their mom for the red carpet premiere of “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 12. The film will be Curtis’ final appearance in a horror franchise that has spanned decades.

Curtis posed alongside her two daughters as the trio all held hands. The actor posted a photo of the three of them on Instagram. The caption said, “My family. Proudest mother. Loving support.”

During the past week, Curtis has been promoting her upcoming film and also using her platform to address societal issues. She stopped by TODAY on Monday and condemned Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets.

In a tweet that has since been removed from Twitter, West, who goes by Ye, wrote that he planned to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The tweet received backlash across social media platforms.

Curtis said she “burst into tears” after seeing the hateful message. “I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?” she said.

She called his tweet “abhorrent” and said she hopes the rapper “gets help.”

“It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world,” she told Hoda Kotb. “But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?”

West’s Instagram account has been restricted for other problematic posts and a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed on Oct. 9 that his account has been locked for violating the social media platform’s policies.

This story appeared first on TODAY.com.

