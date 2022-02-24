'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider announces engagement to girlfriend

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider revealed on Twitter that she is engaged to her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis.

"Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world," Schneider, 42, wrote.

Schneider, a former engineering manager from Oakland, California, made history in November by becoming the first transgender contestant to make it to the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, an annual competition among 15 players who have earned the most money from the previous season. Several weeks later, she became the highest-earning female contestant in the game show’s nearly 57-year run.

Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" streak came to an end last month after she scored 40 wins and accrued nearly $1.4 million, marking the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show’s history. Ken Jennings holds the show's record winning streak, 74.

Schneider's groundbreaking run helped her garner a massive following, and on Thursday, hundreds of her fans gushed over the news of her engagement to Davis, who works as a nanny in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"It brings me a lot of joy to see that your winning streak continues," a user wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for sharing and congrats!!"

"So happy for you both! Your twinkle and mojo is so bright in these times. We miss you on jeopardy and so look forward to your next chapters!" another tweeted.

Others welcomed the joyous announcement amid a sea of tragic news, particularly Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Oh thank GOD. We needed this hopeful news today like we need air. Thank you for sharing your joy with all of us," @drjenwolkin wrote on Twitter. "We love you @Jeopardamy and Genevieve."

"A little bit of good news today. Congratulations to you both," another wrote.

A post on Davis' Facebook profile reveals that the couple have been dating since May and got engaged Feb. 11.

