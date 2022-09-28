'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far."

Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

"The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married," Schneider tweeted, alongside photos from her wedding day. "Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!"

The photos from Schneider's wedding follow her announcement earlier this year that she and Genevieve Davis were engaged.

"Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" Schneider said in February. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

Schneider, a former engineering manager from Oakland, California, became a "Jeopardy!" fan favorite after she joined the show in November and began racking up wins.

In January, just before what would become her last game, she told "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos that being able to represent the trans community was one of the best parts of her experience.

“I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people,” Schneider said. “And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on ‘Jeopardy!’”

Her 40-game winning streak — the second longest in the show's history, behind Ken Jennings — ended just a few days later, and she left the show with nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider said at the time. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram