'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider joins the show's million-dollar club

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider just broke the $1 million mark in her 28th episode of the game show.

The engineering manager is the fourth person in "Jeopardy!" history to take home more than $1 million in prize money. Her $42,200 win Friday brings her total tally to $1,019,001.

"It feels amazing, it feels strange," Schneider, who recently became the show’s highest-earning female contestant, said in a statement. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

Schneider, an engineering manager in Oakland, California, made history last month as the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Ken Jennings, who is co-hosting the show's 38th season with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, is the highest-earning contestant to play "Jeopardy!"

During his 74-game victory streak, Jennings won a total of $2,520,700. Other million-dollar champs include James Holzhauer, who won $2,462,216 in 32 games, and Matt Amodio, who won $1,518,501 over 38 games.

Schneider will get a chance to add to her winnings win she appears on Monday's episode.

Earlier this week, the contestant said she had been robbed over the weekend. She said on Twitter that someone stole her phone, credit cards and ID on Sunday.

"Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” Schneider tweeted Monday evening.