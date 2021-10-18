Lance Bass shares first photos of twin babies: 'Never been so happy!'

Lance Bass is loving fatherhood!

On Sunday, the ‘NSync singer posted the first pictures of the twins he and husband Michael Turchin welcomed via surrogate last week.

“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!” he captioned the quartet of photos of daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James. “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart).”

Bass, 42, also gave a shoutout to fellow ‘NSync member Chris Kirkpatrick, who turned 50 Sunday, and wished the Green Bay Packers well before they played the Chicago Bears in a game Green Bay would end up winning.

“Also, Happy birthday Uncle Chris! @iamchriskirkpatrick GO PACK GO!” he wrote.

Turchin also shared a pair of pictures of the babies.

“New babies, who dis?? 🥰😍,” he wrote, along with the hashtags #Alexander and #Violet.

Bass revealed on Instagram last week that the babies had been born with photos of their birth certificates.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The couple confirmed they were expecting in an interview with People in June after previously teasing the news in a TikTok video.

Bass and Turchin had endured a long road to parenthood, telling People they had gone through “nine different egg donors,” multiple surrogacy attempts, IVF treatments that didn’t work and a miscarriage.

The couple were grateful they were finally able to become pregnant.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being,” Bass told People.

“I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram