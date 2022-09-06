These LGBTQ TikTokers have made the platform a treasure trove of queer content

With summer coming to an end and “gay Christmas” (aka Halloween) still two months away, it may seem like there’s a dearth of things to be excited about. But the good news is, for those in need of a pick-me-up, the internet treasure trove that is TikTok has a seemingly endless supply of LGBTQ creators serving up fun and informative queer content.

Here are 10 TikTokers to follow if you’re looking to brighten up the (literally) darker days ahead.

Queer Chameleon

Amee Wilson, creator of Queer Chameleon. Lola Perrin

What’s the gayest animal you can think of? If you were thinking of a chameleon, you’d be correct! Queer Chameleon on TikTok is an adorable pocket of the internet where cartoon chameleons, sporting various queer flags, talk about the gay experience. Some of the videos use other queer influencers’ audio, while others use original audio made by the artist behind the chameleons. And each one touches on unique aspects of the LGBTQ community. Basically, if you’re looking for extra cute content that you’ll find super relatable, Queer Chameleon is the spot to go.

Kerri Colby

Kerri Colby attends the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for MTV

Thank the gay gods we have been blessed with the trans icon that is Kerri Colby. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 competitor absolutely blesses her followers with her content. This is the place to go if you want to see Black trans excellence all wrapped in a gorgeous package. In her TikToks, Colby graces her followers with makeup transformations, thirst traps and stunning slow-mos of her slaying with her signature runway walk. In short, if you’re looking for all the beauty of an art museum, the fashion of the proverbial red carpet, and the glamor of drag in one place, you need to be following Miss Kerri Colby on TikTok.

Ty Deran

Ty Deran. Liam Woods

In their TikTok bio, Ty Deran describes themself as a “professional unicorn,” and scrolling through their feed, you can see why. Ty, who uses they and she pronouns, utilizes the platform to speak on the trans and nonbinary experience. They also make loads of content encouraging their followers to practice self-love and ditch toxic relationships. Deran is basically the best hype person you could ever ask for.

Kevin James Thornton

Kevin James Thornton. Courtesy Kevin James Thornton

Who knew trauma could be so funny? In his TikToks, gay comedian Kevin James Thornton regales his followers with the cringy memories he has of growing up as a closeted gay boy in the fundamentalist church. While homophobia lies at the center of many of his stories, you can’t help but laugh at the ridiculousness of it all. For example, in one post he talks about the time when he rewrote “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” for his church musical and cast himself in the lead role of Satan. Not all of his posts are about religious trauma, though. He also has clips sharing general hilarious stories and childhood memories, like the one about when he stuck a maxi pad sticky side up in his underwear when he was 10.

Kendahl Landreth

Kendahl Landreth. Chris Jon

Kendahl Landreth does impersonations of just about anyone. From her mom to a contestant on "The Bachelor," no one is safe. But she will get you laughing pretty much every time. Her Midwestern accent is something to be marveled at, and her “fun aunt” bit will have you in stitches. There’s not much left to be said about her except that she’s really damn funny. You also have to make sure to check out her “New Zealand teacher explains being pro-life” video. It’ll help you laugh your way through the garbage fire that is current American politics.

Julie Gester

Julie Gester. Julie Gester

Did you know that the sky is a lesbian? Or that women are the feeling of your leg hair flowing in the breeze? No? Well, these are just a few tidbits you will learn from the self-described “chaotic bisexual horse” that is Julie Gester. Better known by her TikTok handle, @plantbasedbirdgirl, Gester will dazzle you with all the unhinged gay magic you’ve ever wanted. It’s hard to even fully describe the chaos Gester has cultivated in her extra weird corner of TikTok. However, you can be sure that it’s what your queer neurodivergent dreams are made of. Just do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself. Also, keep an eye out for her friend — and possibly butler — Craig. He never appears on screen, but he plays an integral role in the gorgeous pandemonium that is @plantbasedbirdgirl.

EJ Marcus

EJ Marcus. Wes O'Connor

EJ Marcus has this incredible talent of reenacting everyday experiences with hilarious ease. His feed mainly consists of POV, or point-of-view, videos where he’ll parody funny moments which everyone can relate to. We’ve all accidentally fallen down our friends’ stairs and then tried to play it off as if nothing happened, right? And everyone knows what it’s like to have that one co-worker who wants to be really close friends with you. These are just a few examples of some of the mini-narratives Marcus spins on his page. Check him out for yourself if you enjoy crying from laughing so hard.

Esmé Louise James

Have you ever wondered if all the characters on “Bridgerton” have syphilis? Or maybe you’re more interested in the history of the chastity belt? Do you ever think about what dirty talk sounded like in the 1700s? If any of these questions ring true for you, then you need to check out Esmé Louise James on TikTok. The Australia-based Ph.D. candidate is best known for her “Kinky History” lecture series, where she touches on anything from the origin of nylon stockings to why people have foot fetishes. As a bisexual woman, James discusses history through a lens that highlights the queer experience and sheds light on marginalized groups often overlooked in traditional history textbooks. If you’re looking to be the most interesting person at your next dinner party, James will be sure to arm you with all the sexy factoids you’ll ever need.

Blair Imani

Watching Blair Imani’s TikToks is like getting a crash course in being a decent human being. In her “Smarter in Seconds” series, Imani breaks down nuanced topics like period stigma and capitalizing the B in Black in digestible minute-long clips for her 74,000 followers. As a bisexual Black Muslim woman, Imani also makes sure she invites other influencers with diverse backgrounds to join her in educating the masses. Imani’s page is great if you’re trying to unlearn harmful stereotypes, educate your children or break down complex subjects for your well-meaning (but maybe naive) relatives.

Ryan Maxwell

Watching someone else laugh is one of the simple joys in life. It gives you that instant serotonin boost right when you need it. That’s why Ryan Maxwell’s TikTok page is the place to go to join in on the laughter. In his videos, Maxwell reads memes, dad jokes, or funny stories his followers share with him, and every time, he absolutely loses it in fits of laughter. It’s contagious. The memes don’t even have to be that funny but seeing how tickled Maxwell gets will bring an instant smile to your face.

