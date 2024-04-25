Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang to star in ‘The Wedding Banquet’ remake

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang will star in Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures’ remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy “The Wedding Banquet” from director Andrew Ahn.

Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen are also attached to star.

The reimagination of Lee’s Oscar-nominated film is based on a screenplay by Ahn and James Schamus. Schamus also co-wrote the original film with Lee and Neil Peng.

The film, which begins filming in May in Vancouver, follows what happens when Min’s boyfriend Chris rejects his marriage proposal. Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her partner Liz’s IVF treatments in exchange for his green card. However, things begin to unravel when Min’s grandmother makes a surprise trip from Seoul to throw the couple a Korean wedding banquet.

“It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version,” Lee said in a statement Thursday. “I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create.”

Lee's original film was added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry last year. His groundbreaking 2005 film, "Brokeback Mountain," is also in the registry.

“I’m delighted to re-team with my longtime friend and colleague, James Schamus, on this inspired reimagining of a classic rom-com for the modern era,” said Andrew Karpen, founder and CEO of Bleecker Street. “Andrew Ahn is a force to be reckoned with and I’m very excited to see the new heights that he and James will take this story to.”