'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett marries longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

Jonathan Bennett is a married man.

The “Mean Girls” star tied the knot with his fiancé, television host Jaymes Vaughan, in Mexico on Saturday after five years of dating, People magazine reported. The couple said “I do” in front of a group of more than 100 friends and family members at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

“It was honestly a dream wedding!” Bennett, who shared a photo of the festivities on his Instagram account, told People. “We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

The couple’s special day was filled with fresh new traditions. Members of their wedding party wore black tuxedos by Express and white tuxedoes by Robert Stanley Bespoke. “It’s gender-neutral but everyone looks represented and feels sexy in their own way,” Bennett said. “So it’s like a new tradition for the community. You don’t have to do dresses and tuxes. Anyone who wants to wear a tux, wear a tux, go for it.”

Rather than walk down the aisle, the two grooms met each other at the altar after strolling in from a nearby beach while listening to an original song Vaughan wrote to propose to Bennett. Each man wrote his own vows and presented the other with a diamond-encrusted Kay Jewelers ring during the ceremony, which was officiated by YouTube star Brian Tyler Cohen.

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Vaughan told People. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.”

Bennett paid tribute to his late mother by filling the floral arrangements with white roses, while their wedding guests — including former “Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar and Bennett’s “The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” co-star Sharon Lawrence — wore only white to honor her memory.

“White flowers were her favorite,” explained Vaughan.

Bennett and Vaughan announced their engagement in November 2020.

Bennett told People at the time that Vaughan popped the question by getting down on one knee.

“When I saw Jaymes take a knee I was so excited I just started hysterically screaming because I didn’t know how to express myself properly,” he said. “There was a moment when you feel like, ‘Oh, this is forever, I understand it.’ I screamed ‘Yes’ immediately. Actually it was, ‘Yes! Of course!’”

During the surprise proposal, Vaughan performed his original song for Bennett, which caused Bennett to tear up with emotion.

“And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried,” joked Bennett.

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com

