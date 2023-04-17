Netflix releases 1st look at new dating show ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

Five new couples are set to meet their partner’s demands for marriage — or break up — on the newest iteration of Netflix’s “The Ultimatum.”

The streamer released a trailer for “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Sunday night during the botched “Love Is Blind” live reunion, featuring all LGBTQ+ couples on “The Ultimatum” for the first time. (There is profanity in the trailer below.)

The premise of the show is the same as that of the previous edition of “The Ultimatum”: one partner wants to get married, while the other has doubts. The couple has just over eight weeks to decide to get married or break up as they are surrounded by other compatible matches.

The new edition of “The Ultimatum,” which has JoAnna Garcia Swisher taking over hosting duties from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, still seems to pack just as much of the drama as the 2022 “Ultimatum” season as the couples work through their make-or-break romantic decisions.

“I don’t even want to say her name anymore,” one contestant says in the trailer. “She’s like Voldemort to me.”

Another contestant issues a new ultimatum: “If you don’t like my dog, you can get the f--- out.”

Chris Coelen, creator of “The Ultimatum,” told Variety last year the next installment of the series would have an all-queer cast made up of women and nonbinary people.

“What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons: ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past,’ or, ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young,’ or, ‘I need to be financially stable,’” Coelen said of the premise for “The Ultimatum.”

We’ll see what the latest contestants have to say about tying the knot when “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” premieres on May 24.

This article originally appeared on Today.com