Netflix’s 1st gay holiday rom-com brings laughs — and Jennifer Coolidge

Netflix just dropped a full trailer for “Single All the Way,” its first holiday romantic comedy featuring gay lead characters.

The movie, coming Dec. 2, has a classic Christmas rom-com premise: Peter (Michael Urie) doesn’t want to be judged for being single when he goes back home to his small town for Christmas, so he enlists his best friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers), to pose as his boyfriend. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with James (Luke Macfarlane), an awkward romantic triangle ensues.

It looks like a funny holiday romp all around, but many people online are celebrating one character in particular: Aunt Sandy, played by Jennifer Coolidge.

The “White Lotus” star, known for playing spacey characters who deliver brilliant one-liners, appears to be at her comedic best in this latest role.

Drifting through the trailer in a leopard-print coat and enormous, star-shaped earrings, she makes a vague reference to the dating app Grindr, and delivers another quip that hints at Coolidge’s real-life status as a gay icon.

“The gays just know how to do stuff,” she muses. “For some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.”

People on Twitter can’t wait to see more of Coolidge in the upcoming holiday movie.

“I’ll support anything that lets Jennifer Coolidge be Jennifer Coolidge at Jennifer Coolidge’s best,” one fan tweeted.

“The highlight of my day is hearing Jennifer Coolidge say ‘Like from Grindr?’” another fan wrote.

Yet another fan declared that Coolidge was “speaking the God’s honest truth in Netflix’s gay holiday rom-com.”

Mainstream holiday rom-coms featuring gay couples are slowly becoming more common. Last Christmas, the Hallmark Channel released “The Christmas House,” which follows a gay couple on their journey to adopt a child.

“Bros,” the first romantic comedy by a major studio to feature a romance between two gay men, according to star Billy Eichner, is also slated for next year.

