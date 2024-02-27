'Queer Eye' adds Jeremiah Brent to the 'Fab Five' following Bobby Berk’s exit

The Fab Five is complete once again. Interior designer Jeremiah Brent is set to join Season 9 of “Queer Eye” as a host alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. The new season goes into production in Las Vegas this spring.

“Queer Eye,” produced by Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment, premiered in 2018 and is a reboot of the original 2003 series. It has become a streaming hit on Netflix, winning 11 Emmy awards. It currently holds the record for the most wins in the structured category with six consecutive wins.

Bobby Berk served as the interior design expert on the series’ first eight seasons. He announced his exit in November.

Brent, the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and lifestyle brand Atrio, rose to fame when working as Rachel Zoe’s styling associate on “The Rachel Zoe Project,” appearing in Season 4 in 2011. In 2014, Brent married interior designer Nate Berkus; the pair have collaborated on multiple projects, including their exclusive line with Living Spaces and co-hosting duties of “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” “Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House” and “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.” The duo competed on HGTV’s “Rock the Block” in 2021.

Brent previously hosted the Emmy-winning “Home Made Simple” for the Oprah Winfrey Network. In 2020, he hosted Netflix’s “Say I Do,” a wedding spin on “Queer Eye,” produced by the same team. Brent served as the design expert alongside fashion expert Thai Nguyen and food expert Gabriele Bertaccini.

Earlier this month, he released his first book, “The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story,” a design book with emotion, exploring what gives spaces meaning.

