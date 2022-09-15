'Saturday Night Live' announces its first nonbinary cast member

Actor and comedian Molly Kearney will become the first nonbinary cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in its upcoming 48th season.

Kearney, who is from Cleveland and uses gender-neutral pronouns, has appeared in Amazon's "A League of Their Own" — a remake of the 1992 film that has been a huge hit with queer fans — as Fern Dannely.

“Little meatbrick would freak OUT at this news!” Kearney wrote about their “A League of Their Own” role on Instagram, where their handle is “meatbrickmolly,” in August. “Honored to be apart of @leagueonprime and grateful to have met some super talented people.”

Kearney was also in Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks," and in 2019, they were selected for Comedy Central's "Up Next," an annual showcase of comedians that Comedy Central selects after a nationwide search.

Kearney will be joined by three other new cast members: Marcello Hernandez, a comedian, writer and actor who was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy this year; Michael Longfellow, who was featured on Netflix’s “Introducing ...” showcase and NBC’s “Bring the Funny"; and Devon Walker, who was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017 and has written for "Everything's Trash" on Freeform and "Big Mouth" on Netflix.

The season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" will air on NBC Oct. 1.

