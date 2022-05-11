'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause shares video addressing her sexuality

Chrishell Stause opened up about her relationship with Australian musician G Flip in a candid Instagram video.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 40, said she wanted to educate and reach out to any fans who might be “confused” or “worried” after she revealed her romance with G Flip, 27, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“I know that some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart,” Stause said. “I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don’t really care what the physical form is."

She then went on to explain G Flip's gender identity for viewers who may not be familiar with the term nonbinary.

“Everyone is different, but for them, they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, female,” Stause said. “That’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly.”

The realtor and reality star confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the season five reunion episode of “Selling Sunset,” which aired Friday. The pair met when Stause appeared in the music video for G Flip's upcoming single, “Get Me Outta Here.”

The “Selling Sunset” reunion also included some emotional moments between Stause and her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheimer. The couple’s breakup, which was covered in season five, was due to different goals in life, according to Stause, who said she wanted to have a child, while Oppenheimer did not feel ready to start a family.

In her recent Instagram video, Stause reflected on her feelings about Oppenheimer and how her current relationship has expanded her ideas of what is possible in the future.

“As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned the same things, it didn’t, and that’s OK,” she said. “That doesn’t diminish how much love, you know, we have for each other, Jason and I, and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”

She added, "In this current situation with G, it’s one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish … the deep connection that we have made, and the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like."

Stause finished the video on a joyful note.

“Right now I’m enjoying life. I’m really happy,” she said. “You don’t have to be worried about me, guys. I hope if this is all confusing to you, stick around and keep an open mind. And I think that’s a beautiful thing. If you don’t, I understand that, too, but I’m happy, and I hope that you all are as well. Sending lots of love.”

Her message struck a chord with many fans, including Jason Oppenheimer, who wrote in the comments, “Such a beautiful video.”

Stause's “Selling Sunset” co-star Emma Hernan also supported her friend, commenting, “Love you to the (moon) and back times (infinity). #mygirl.”

Fellow realtor Maya Vander, whose confused reaction to Stause’s relationship news during the reunion special went viral, supported Stause in the comments with two applause emoji.

G Flip also thanked Stause in the comments.

“Well said beautiful,” they wrote, alongside several emoji.

This story first appeared on Today.com

