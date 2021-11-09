'Sex and the City' alum Kim Cattrall joins Peacock’s 'Queer as Folk' reboot

“Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall has joined Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot as a recurring guest star, the streaming network confirmed Tuesday.

The upcoming drama — centered on a group of diverse friends living in New Orleans “whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of tragedy” — is a “vibrant reimagining” of the groundbreaking British series that ran from 1999-2000, according to Peacock. Showtime had its own American version, about a group of gay and lesbian friends in Pittsburgh, which ran from 2000-05.

Cattrall, a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee, will play a character described as a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots.”

The highly anticipated show, which is currently in production in New Orleans, hails from creator and executive producer Stephen Dunn, executive producer Jaclyn Moore and Universal Studio Group’s UCP. Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original U.K. series, will also serve as an executive producer of the reboot.

Earlier this year, Dunn called it a “surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series.”

“When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch ‘Queer as Folk’ in secret,” he said in an April statement. “But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch ‘Queer as Folk’ alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

Cattrall joins previously announced cast members Devin Way (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,”); Fin Argus (“Clouds,” “The Gifted”); Jesse James Keitel (“Big Sky”); Candace Grace (“Acts of Crime”); Johnny Sibilly (“Hacks,” “Pose”); and Ryan O’Connell (“Special,” “Will & Grace”). O’Connell also serves as a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

