Wayne Brady reveals he is pansexual

Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality, revealing that he identifies as pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host recalled suppressing his sexuality for years and dealing with shame in an interview with People, published on Aug. 7.

“I am pansexual,” Brady, 51, said in the article.

NBC News has reached out to Brady’s rep for a comment.

GLAAD defines pansexual as “a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.”

Brady was married to Diana Lasso from 1993 to 1995. He shares 20-year-old daughter Maile Brady with ex-wife Mandie Taketa, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2008.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” the television personality and actor shared.

“So I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.”

He added, “I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Brady said he has been attracted to men in the past, but he ignored his feelings because of his upbringing.

“And because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary,” he said.

Brady shared he was taught from a young age that being called gay was an insult.

“I was already bullied about a bunch of other s---,” he continued. “I didn’t wanna add a top hat on top of that suit.”

He said he decided to keep that side of himself hidden. Despite having friends and family members in the LGBTQ+ community, Brady said he would eat a “shame cake” every day to avoid being open about his sexuality.

“I’ve always had that community, but I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself,” he revealed. “I could speak out about Black issues because I can’t hide that.”

He waited for the day when he was ready to stop acting as an ally and stand side by side with other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

While he acknowledged that he isn’t obligated to announce his sexuality, he said he used that principle as an excuse to “live in the shadows and to be secretive.”

Now he is ready to be the best version of himself. “Because I’m doing this for me,” he said.

He revealed he is single and wants to focus on himself before jumping into a relationship.

“Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people,” he concluded.

Taketa expressed her support for her former spouse. She was the first person he came out to, People reported.

“I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she recalled thinking after he told her.

His daughter was also accepting. “I just said, ‘Okay,’” she said.