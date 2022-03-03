10 hospitalized after apparent gas explosion in Md. apartment

An apparent gas explosion Thursday sent at least ten people to the hospital, with several in critical condition, and caused catastrophic damage to an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to authorities.

The resulting two-alarm fire in the Washington, DC suburb was still burning when officials briefed media shortly after noon.

NBC Washington reported that resident T.J. Hall at the Friendly Garden Apartments on the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road said he smelled gas prior to the explosion.

“When I left this morning, I told my grandma, ‘It smells like gas,’” Hall said.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said that upon arrival around 10:30 a.m. crews "immediately went to work on the fire as well as beginning to locate and remove occupants from the building."

Several people were helped out of the building "before the building became completely consumed by fire and the building collapsed."

Of those hospitalized, some had serious injuries and others had minor injuries, he said.

They added the apartment complex has multiple buildings, all of which have been evacuated and could have sustained serious structural damage they said. Up to 40 people in each building could be displaced.

Firefighters were conducting a secondary sweep through all buildings to look for more people.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish "deep" pockets of fire in the structure.

NBC News Washington reported that "[o]ne section of the building is gone — apparently leveled into a pile of blackened, smoldering wreckage."

"The roof is blown off another section, exposing residents’ homes. Chopper4 footage shows debris including personal items, window screens, bed frames, a bathtub and building materials strewn around. The debris extends 50 to 70 feet from the building, Chopper4 reporter Brad Freitas said."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.