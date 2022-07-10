14-year-old boy killed in stabbing on NYC subway platform

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a New York City subway platform on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police respond to the scene of a stabbing at the 137th Street subway station in New York on July 9, 2022. NBC NY

Police believe an altercation began above ground near the 137 St-City College station in Hamilton Heights before moving into the subway station, where the victim was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen on the northbound 1 line platform around 3 p.m. Police later recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene, officials said.

A witness to the stabbing told NBC New York that “his lips were purple and his eyes were rolled back, and he was bleeding a lot of blood,” adding he saw a group of teen girls run out of the station. “They wanted to take his phone.”

The teenager was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, police said, adding that they are waiting to identify him until after his family has been notified.

Police identified a "person of interest" later on Saturday in the area of West 173rd Street and Broadway based on surveillance footage from the subway station. The person had injuries to his back, abdomen and left hip and was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

Officials are questioning that person, adding that his involvement in the incident is currently unclear, there have been no arrests made and the investigation remains ongoing.

At a Saturday night press conference, NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said police believe the two people involved in the incident knew each other and that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Mayor Eric Adams said the stabbing "really highlights why we need the lights on in schools like this, we need to find out what happened, we’re going to find out the person responsible,” according to NBC New York.

The fatal incident is the latest in a string of recent violent incidents on the subway system, including the unprovoked May fatal shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on a Manhattan-bound Q train; the April shooting that left ten people wounded and thirteen injured on a Manhattan-bound N train; and the January killing of 40-year-old Michelle Go, who 61-year-old Simon Martial pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station, causing her to be fatally struck by a Brooklyn-bound R train.

Officers closed the Hamilton Heights station on Saturday to conduct their investigation, NBC New York reported, but service to the station had resumed by 10:30 p.m.

Richard Davey, MTA NYC Transit President, called the incident "senseless and tragic" in a statement and said MTA officials are cooperating with the NYPD investigation.