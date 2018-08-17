The Most Read: 2018
The most-read articles on nbcnews.com.
From the Parkland shooting to the Russia investigation, more than 200 million people read our top 100 stories of the year.
1. 17 killed at Florida high school; governor blames 'pure evil'
2. Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in retrial
3. Text messages suggest Kavanaugh wanted to refute accuser's claim before it became public
4. Trump taps federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
5. First boys emerge from Thai cave as rescue mission enters final act
6. Stormy Daniels sues Trump, says agreement invalid because he never signed
7. ‘Nothing short of miraculous’: Southwest pilot who landed damaged plane is used to beating the odds
8. Under pressure, Trump orders FBI to investigate Kavanaugh amid sex misconduct allegations
9. Thousand Oaks shooter posted to social media during rampage that left 12 dead
10. 13 captive siblings allowed to eat once a day, shower once a year
11. Miami pedestrian bridge collapses, killing six
12. Scientists say mysterious 'Oumuamua' object could be an alien spacecraft
13. Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is charged with sending explosive packages
14. The doctor is out? Why physicians are leaving their practices to pursue other careers
15. Death toll in California wildfires climbs to 25
16. Dallas police seek manslaughter warrant against officer who killed neighbor
17. Scientists say they've discovered an unknown human organ
18. Tropical storm Florence still poses 'catastrophic' flood threat
19. Two packages sent to Joe Biden, one to Robert De Niro match other mailed pipe bombs
20. Limits to Kavanaugh investigation have not changed, despite Trump's comments
21. Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job
22. Death toll rises to 56 in Northern California's Camp Fire
23. Austin bomb suspect left behind 25-minute recording
24. FBI confidential Kavanaugh report handed to White House, Senate
25. FEMA issues dire warnings ahead of 'very dangerous' Hurricane Florence
26. Michael Cohen told Mueller about contacts between Trump aides and Russia
27. Brad Pitt built dozens of homes in New Orleans. Now they're falling apart.
28. Amazon, Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway partner up to disrupt health care
29. Kavanaugh touts independence after fiery start to confirmation hearings
30. Russians penetrated U.S. voter systems, top U.S. official says
31. Omarosa releases new secret tape of Trump discussing Hillary Clinton and Steele dossier
32. House Republicans file impeachment resolution against Rosenstein
33. Secret recording shows Nunes saying Rosenstein impeachment would delay Supreme Court pick
34. 12 victims killed, suspect dead, after mass shooting at Thousand Oaks, Calif. bar
35. 'Gigantic and scary': 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska
36. Christine Blasey Ford speaks out, details sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh
37. The Brett Kavanaugh I knew should not sit on the Supreme Court
38. Two dead in Kentucky high school shooting
39. As officers searched Parkland high school, shooting suspect was shopping
40. Stay away from romaine, Consumer Reports says
41. Suspect in newspaper shooting had sued Capital Gazette for defamation
42. In honoring McCain, Obama and Bush praise his dignity and public spirit
43. Two dead as Michael, no longer a hurricane, churns across land
44. Spokesman for GOP on Kavanaugh nomination resigns; has been accused of harassment in the past
45. Notorious mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger killed inside West Virginia prison
46. Man who called police on black woman at pool no longer has job
47. New charges for Manafort after Gates pleads guilty
48. Charlottesville focuses on healing as Unite the Right heads to Washington
49. 'You can't undo surgery': The growing movement to stop operations on intersex children
50. Kelly calls Trump 'idiot,' say White House staffers
51. Talks underway about Trump interview in Mueller Russia probe
52. Rick Gates testifies he committed crimes with Manafort
53. Feds monitored Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's phones
54. Amid rumors, Melania Trump makes first public appearance in nearly a month
55. Death toll hits 31, hundreds missing in record-breaking California wildfires
56. Sen. John McCain, independent voice of the GOP, dies at 81
57. Trump's lawyer tries to silence Stormy Daniels with secret gag order
58. Stephen Miller's next target: Legal immigrants
59. Trump slams anonymous NY Times op-ed by 'resistance' member inside his administration
60. As it happened: A close battle in Texas, a mixed bag of governor's races and a night of firsts
61. After rare rebuke, Trump rips into Chief Justice John Roberts
62. Facing bipartisan criticism, Trump belatedly issues McCain full honors, lowers W.H. flag
63. Coast Guard member flashes white power sign on TV
64. Once the lava stops, rebuilding and futures uncertain in Hawaii
65. Students demand action on gun violence with nationwide walkout
66. McCain doesn't want Trump at funeral, friends tell White House
67. Trump doc says Trump bodyguard 'raided' his office, took files
68. Trump warns Christian leaders of violence if GOP loses
69. In blow to Trump, Supreme Court won't hear appeal of DACA ruling
70. Sessions fires back at Trump, says he 'took control' of Justice Department from Day 1
71. At least 5 dead as 'bomb cyclone' snowstorm slams East Coast
72. Thanksgiving Day will be coldest in over a century for millions in U.S.
73. Judge in Paul Manafort trial says he has gotten threats
74. For the country's largest evangelical church, a #MeToo reckoning awaits
75. Congress sounds bipartisan alarm as Trump deals on ZTE
76. Trump was angry and 'unglued' when he started a trade war, officials say
77. Trump holds White House event focused on 'American victims of illegal immigration'
78. A 'Kavanaugh wave' is predicted in November. But for Democrats or GOP?
79. Black man jailed after trying to pay Burger King with $10 bill, lawsuit claims
80. After flattening homes and ravaging communities, deadly Michael gains strength
81. China demands release of tech giant executive after arrest on U.S. extradition charges
82. There's another bad virus going around that is not the flu
83. Trump rises with Bannon's fall
84. March for Our Lives draws hundreds of thousands calling for change
85. NSA contractor gets more than 5 years for leaking info about Russia hacking attempts
86. Daylight saving: 4 surprising health effects of 'falling back'
87. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar gets 40 to 175 years for sex abuse
88. A 'heartless monster': Colorado man gets life in prison for murdering pregnant wife, daughters
89. Twitter responds to calls to suspend President Trump's account
90. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down
91. Letter that sent Vanessa Trump to hospital may have held corn starch
92. Thousands still without power after deadly winter storm hits Southeast
93. Gillum statement stokes intrigue as Florida vote margin tightens
94. Lawyer used Trump company email in Stormy Daniels arrangements
95. A sheriff's deputy killed a father of three. A jury gave his family $4.
96. Typhus reaches 'epidemic levels' in parts of Los Angeles
97. Trump calls for deporting migrants 'immediately' without a trial
98. 'We just got Banksy-ed': Painting shreds itself after $1.4 million sale at London auction
99. Florida sees snowfall as winter weather grips East Coast
100. North Korea has increased nuclear production at secret sites, say officials