Over 2,100 dead in Morocco earthquake, Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open finals: Weekend Rundown

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,100 people in Morocco. Coco Gauff won the U.S. Open women's finals. And Donald Trump's post-presidential office is hiding in plain sight.

Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend.

Over 2,100 people dead in Morocco earthquake

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the North African country of Morocco late Friday. At least 2,122 people have been killed and an additional 2,421 injured, including at least 1,400 critically.

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Sept. 9. Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP

King Mohammed VI mobilized the army's search and rescue teams to find and save any survivors, using helicopters and drones. The Royal Palace in Rabat declared Saturday there would be three days of mourning and national flags on public buildings would be flown at half staff.

With recovery efforts underway, many residents of Marrakech slept outdoors overnight, while other townspeople wandered aimlessly through streets littered with debris. Some buildings were destroyed or severely damaged.

Some nations have offered aid to Morocco, and officials from Spain and the United Kingdom said Sunday that search and rescue teams were headed to Morocco to help find survivors.

Coco Gauff wins at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

Coco Gauff won the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday, becoming the latest Black American woman to leave a history-making mark on the most sacred grounds of U.S. tennis.

“I just pray that I have the strength to give it my all, and whatever happens happens,” Gauff told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the match, explaining her prayers and her mental state. “I just knew if I didn’t give it my all, I had no shot at winning.”

Gauff’s win etches her name into the history books alongside other Black American women’s tennis icons like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Althea Gibson and Sloane Stephens.

Spanish soccer president resigns over unwanted kiss

Luis Rubiales says he intends to resign as president of Spain's soccer federation after Women's World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso accused him of sexual assault.

As Rubiales was congratulating the team following their World Cup victory last month, he kissed Hermoso on the lips, which she said was forced onto her and denied Rubiales' assertions that she gave him consent.

In an interview clip posted by Piers Morgan on Sunday, Rubiales confirmed he'd step down from his position. "I cannot continue my work," he said.

India hosts G20 summit

Much of New Delhi came to a halt this weekend as world leaders descended on India's capital for the Group of 20 summit.

But in the largest democracy in the world, the summit was another reminder of the country's Hindu nationalist government's approach to press freedom.

In a rare departure from the usual protocol, not a single independent journalist was allowed to cover President Joe Biden's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night.

Hunt for escaped killer continues

Pennsylvania authorities are still searching for Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped prisoner who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend.

Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday that he had been spotted twice within the Chester County search area, and after being spotted again late Saturday, police now say he has changed his appearance.

Meet the Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared on "Meet the Press" Sunday for a wide-ranging interview that touched on the 2024 election and buzz that he might run for president.

The California governor also made direct comments about the Democrats running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and how he would go about an appointment if her seat becomes vacant sooner than expected.

"Interim appointment. I don't want to get involved in the primary," Newsom said. "It would be completely unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off. That primary is just a matter of months away. I don't want to tip the balance of that."

That decision could be a blow to Rep. Barbara Lee, since her allies had reason to believe she was Newsom's first choice to fill a potential vacancy.

Chuck Todd signs off

Sunday marked Chuck Todd's final "Meet the Press" as host. Todd has been in the moderator's seat since 2014, and he told viewers it has "been the honor of my professional life."

He officially passed the baton to Kristen Welker, NBC News' co-chief White House correspondent, highlighting her questions to presidents and presidential candidates (including her role moderating the final 2020 debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump).

“I want to be asking those tough questions," Welker told Todd. "I want to be making you proud. I want to be building on the legacy of this show."

Todd will remain at NBC News as chief political analyst. In his final sign-off Sunday, he said, "Television is a team sport. And I'm proud to be a member of this team and stay a member of this team, even as a spectator, a cheerleader and an adviser."

Politics in Brief

Trump's office: Donald Trump likes to put his name on everything — except his taxpayer-funded, post-presidential office in West Palm Beach, Fla. Read NBC News' exclusive on an office so hush-hush, a Trump spokesman claimed no knowledge of its existence.

Jan. 6 arrest: Gregory Mijares, who federal authorities say set off a battle with law enforcement at the lower west tunnel of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was arrested on Friday.

Trump-Biden polls: Donald Trump is polling even with President Joe Biden in a likely 2024 rematch. Democrats are vexed and alarmed by it. Trump’s campaign and allies feel emboldened by the surveys.

Culture & Trends

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis posted a message about the character reference letters they wrote for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. @apluk via Instagram

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they are “aware of the pain” their character reference letters defending convicted rapist Danny Masterson caused, stating their intent was not to retraumatize the victims or undermine the verdict.

Kunis and Kutcher were among several actors from “That ’70s Show” who went to bat for Masterson before he was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two women at his Hollywood Hills home two decades ago.

Kunis said in an Instagram video with Kutcher, “We support victims, we have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

