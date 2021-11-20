Accidental gun discharge at Atlanta airport causes panic, departures halted

An accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused panicked travelers to flee and briefly halted departures Saturday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that there was not an active shooter and that a firearm had accidentally gone off.

"At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene," the post read.

Officials gave the all-clear just before 3:30 p.m.

Cellphone video captured frightened travelers lying on the ground inside the airport. Other footage showed passengers getting off planes and waiting on the tarmac and around the terminals, according to NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta.

The airport said there was no danger to passengers or employees and the incident is being investigated. A spokesman with the Atlanta Police Department said no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration halted departures. The airport said normal operations are beginning to resume.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.