Alabama nitrogen gas execution and E. Jean Carroll trial resumes: Morning Rundown

There is no guarantee Donald Trump will follow the rules as he takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial. Arizona's now-former GOP chairman said he was threatened with an incriminating tape if he didn't resign. Plus, a rat-shaped hole is bringing chaos to a Chicago street.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump to take the stand in E. Jean Carroll trial

After a three-day Covid delay, proceedings in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case are starting up again — and former President Donald Trump is expected to testify in his own defense.

Because Trump was already found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll last year, he’s not allowed to offer “any testimony, evidence or argument suggesting or implying” that he didn’t, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote. Yet Trump has given no indication he plans to stick to Kaplan’s guidelines. Asked about his testimony before the trial started, Trump told reporters, “I’m going to explain I don’t know who the hell she is.” Meanwhile, he continues to bash Carroll online.

Trump has not stuck to the court's rules in the past. While listening to Carroll's testimony, Trump could be heard offering animated commentary, which Carroll's lawyers claimed the jury could hear. It led to the judge threatening to kick Trump out of the day's proceedings.

Jurors are tasked with deciding how much Trump should pay Carroll in damages for defaming her while he was in the White House. In 2019, he accused her of making up a sexual abuse claim against him for financial and political reasons.

Alabama can proceed with nitrogen gas execution

As early as today, convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith could become the first person to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, in which a person’s breathing air is replaced with nitrogen gas. Smith had been set to recieve a lethal injection in 2022, but the execution was called off when prison staff were unable to find a suitable vein. Last summer, the state of Alabama sought to put Smith to death by nitrogen hypoxia instead.

Attorneys for Smith had appealed his execution, citing the unknowns surrounding Alabama’s protocol and a potential for “superadded pain” if something were to go wrong. Yesterday, the Supreme Court rejected a request for a stay of execution, though the case could come before them again based on other legal challenges. A few hours after the Supreme Court rejection, a federal appeals court said it wasn’t convinced that the method violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

At least 12 killed in deadly strike on U.N. shelter in Gaza

Ramez Haboub / Anadolu via Getty Images

The United Nations said a shelter housing thousands of displaced civilians in Gaza was hit by Israeli tank shells, killing at least 12 people. Israel has denied responsibility for the strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, and said it is investigating whether Hamas was behind the explosion. The U.S. denounced the deadly attack, and emphasized the need to protect civilians.

Qatar has said it was appalled by leaked comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disparaging the country’s role as a mediator with Hamas. In a meeting with hostages’ families, Netanyahu reportedly said the Gulf state’s role as a broker with the militant group was “problematic.” Qatar said this threatens to undermine talks over a new deal. Follow live updates here.

More on the Israel-Hamas war Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the man believed to be the architect of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, has stayed one step ahead of the Israeli military for months.

of the Israeli military for months. A group of Palestinian men waving a white flag in a Gaza neighborhood that had been designated a “safe zone” were shot, killing one person and raising more questions about the treatment of civilians in the war.

and raising more questions about the treatment of civilians in the war. A bomb killed a Palestinian man’s wife, son and one of his daughters in October, but of his two daughters survived. Now in Turkey, the three share their stories of survival.

Chuck Todd: The stages of grief over a Biden-Trump rematch

After President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s wins in the New Hampshire primaries, it’s looking more and more like November’s general election will be a repeat of 2020. “It’s the rematch nobody is looking forward to, the matchup voters say they don’t want,” NBC News’ chief political analyst Chuck Todd writes. So, Todd asks, what stage of grief are you currently in? Denial that these are our choices? Anger? Bargaining, hoping for a third option? Depressed and ready to walk away from politics? Or are you at acceptance?

More 2024 election coverage:

Today’s Talker: A rat-shaped hole in a Chicago sidewalk...

… is annoying the residents whose street is now filled with people making the pilgrimage to see the viral landmark — and do drugs, party, sell merch and get married while they’re there. The hole has been a local oddity for years, but a recent post on X set off a frenzy in recent weeks. “I know they’re having fun, and I don’t want to be anyone’s party pooper, but also, get off my stoop,” one woman said. Admittedly, the Chicago rat hole is delightful, if you haven’t seen it yet.

Politics in Brief

Jan. 6 aftermath: Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro will be sentenced today for criminal contempt of Congress, with federal prosecutors saying he “thumbed his nose” at the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Abortion rights: More than 64,000 women and girls became pregnant because of rape in states that implemented abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overruled, according to a new estimate. And in Texas, the teen birthrate rose for the first time in 15 years after a six-week state abortion ban took effect in 2022.

Arizona politics: The chairman of the Arizona GOP resigned after the release of an audiotape on which he offered Kari Lake lucrative job opportunities to take a two-year pause from politics. In announcing his resignation, Jeff DeWit said Lake’s team threatened to release another incriminating tape if he didn’t comply.

LGBTQ rights: The Ohio senate voted to override Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill that bans transition-related medical care for transgender minors and trans athletes’ participation on school sports team.

Staff Pick: Tracking down Taylor Swift’s game day fits

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket on Jan. 13. Ed Zurga / AP

We know fans are obsessed with Taylor Swift’s bedazzled bodysuits when she’s on stage performing in sold-out stadiums. But it seems that even when she’s in the stands cheering on Travis Kelce, Swifties are just as curious about her unique Chiefs gear. NBC News’ culture and trends team tracked down how she reps her team spirit. Here’s what we found. — Angela Yang, culture and trends reporter

In Case You Missed It

Jim Harbaugh is headed back to the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. A few weeks ago, he led the University of Michigan to a national championship.

as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. A few weeks ago, he led the University of Michigan to a national championship. Do Stanley cups pose a risk of lead poisoning ? Experts weigh in after social media users have expressed concern that drinking from the insulated cups poses a risk.

? Experts weigh in after social media users have expressed concern that drinking from the insulated cups poses a risk. Parts of southeastern Texas and Louisiana are under flood watches as more heavy rainfall and flash floods are expected today.

as more heavy rainfall and flash floods are expected today. Videos of “gatorcicles,” in which alligators appear dead in frozen ponds, have captured a huge online audience. Experts say the reptiles are not actually dead.

Dexter King, the son of Martin Luther King Jr. who died last week at the age of 62, was remembered by his sister as a “visionary and brilliant leader.”

A rare fungal infection is popping up in an unexpected part of the U.S.

