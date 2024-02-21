Alabama ruling on frozen embryos and Capital One-Discover merger: Morning Rundown

President Joe Biden considers taking unilateral action on border security. The merger of two major credit card companies raises red flags. And the ex-informant who gave false reports on Hunter Biden says he got the information from Russia.

Here’s what to know today.

Biden admin mulls unilateral action on border security

Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu via Getty Images file

As the debate over border security legislation languishes in Congress, President Joe Biden is weighing whether to take unilateral action to lower the number of migrants crossing the southern border illegally, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the deliberations.

New policies under consideration include a change to the standards used in officers’ “credible fear interviews,” the first screening given to asylum-seekers who are trying to avoid deportation for crossing the border illegally. A “last in, first out” policy also being considered would prioritize recently arrived migrants for deportation, the officials said.

Making it harder to claim asylum and fast-tracking migrants for deportation aren’t new ideas, but they are being considered more seriously as the Biden administration looks for ways to tamp down on chaos at the border.

A congressional aide with knowledge of the deliberations said the Biden administration is weeks away from a final decision. The Biden administration will also need to decide whether the policies would be achieved through an executive order or a new federal regulation. The latter could take months to implement.

Read the exclusive story here.

Alexei Navalny’s death left a vacuum in Russia’s opposition — can his widow fill it?

Evgeny Feldman / AP file

His wife’s voice was the first thing Alexei Navalny recognized when he woke from a poisoning attempt that he blamed on the Kremlin.

On Monday that voice was filled with rage against President Vladimir Putin, whom Yulia Navalnaya accused of killing her husband as she vowed to take up the mantle of his fight for a “free Russia.”

Her defiance in the aftermath of Navalny’s death in an Arctic penal colony have turned her into a leader-in-waiting for the country’s beleaguered opposition, raising hopes that his dream of a “beautiful Russia of the future” did not die with him.

Also, the Biden administration will announce major sanctions on Friday to hold Russia accountable for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

U.S. slammed for vetoing Gaza cease-fire vote

The United States has been widely criticized for vetoing a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. China said the veto ‘’sends the wrong message,’’ France and Qatar voiced their regret while leading aid groups expressed dismay. Washington had circulated a rival draft resolution calling for a temporary pause in fighting.

White House Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is traveling to Cairo today to continue discussions on a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas and a temporary cease-fire. A Hamas delegation has also been in Egypt, as talks continue after Netanyahu dismissed Hamas’ proposed deal as ‘’delusional.’’ The U.S. has said it hopes for a cease-fire by next month, when Israel has vowed to begin an assault on the overcrowded city of Rafah unless a deal is reached. Follow live updates.

Chuck Todd: The party divided will not stand

It’s true: Current polls show Donald Trump in the lead in the 2024 presidential race. It’s also true that the Republican Party is clearly more divided than the Democratic Party, NBC News’ chief political analyst Chuck Todd argues in an analysis. Not only are the disputes far more personal, it’s also a debate about the very definition of “conservative” or “Republican.”

In this week's column, Todd put together a list of all the public feuds burning inside the GOP, both among House Republicans and Senate Republicans and in several states. And if you need more evidence of the GOP divide, just look at the lawmakers choosing to retire from Congress rather than running one more time with Trump. Read the full analysis here.

Fear follows Alabama court decision on frozen embryos

A control check of the in vitro fertilization process. abezikus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A ruling Friday by the Alabama Supreme Court, stating that frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization are considered children under state law, has created fear among patients and providers who are now unsure of how to navigate the IVF process. The ruling means that people could be sued for destroying an embryo, raising questions about whether those who undergo IVF will have to store all their embryos indefinitely.

For people like 26-year-old Gabby Goidel, the decision is creating uncertainty about embryos she and her husband had intended to discard. Goidel, who was diagnosed with unexplained genetic infertility after three miscarriages in less than a year, had only planned to store embryos that were genetically normal.

Some experts worry that IVF could eventually become less affordable or covered by fewer insurers as a result of the ruling. And legal experts worry it could set the stage for harsher abortion restrictions in the future.

How a Capital One-Discover merger would affect consumers

Rogelio V. Solis / AP file

It could take at least a year for Capital One Financial to officially merge with Discover Financial Services — and potentially longer for the full impact on consumers to come into view — but consumer advocates and lawmakers are already raising concerns about the $35.5 billion deal. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was swift to speak out, writing in a post on X that the deal should be blocked. A merger, she wrote, would result in reduced competition and increased fees and credit costs. Industry groups echoed her and also pointed out that two big competitors might even benefit from the Capital One-Discovery merger.

Despite their warnings, experts said there is one potential silver lining for both customers and companies should the merger go through: rewards.

Politics in Brief

Hunter Biden: A former FBI informant who is accused of feeding the bureau false information about Biden and Hunter Biden claimed in a court filing that he got the information from Russian intelligence. Attorneys for Hunter Biden asked a judge to dismiss federal tax-related charges filed last year in California, arguing that prosecutors bowed to political pressure. Also, Biden’s attorneys said federal prosecutors confused a picture of sawdust with cocaine in a court filing.

Affirmative action aftermath: The Supreme Court turned away a challenge to an admissions policy at a Virginia high school, which administrators argued was race neutral. The decision comes months after the court ended the consideration of race in college admissions.

The ‘good neighbor plan’: The Supreme Court will consider today whether to block an EPA policy aimed at reducing air pollution that crosses from one state to another and creates harmful smog. While the agency argues the rule would prevent premature deaths, some states said they didn’t have enough time to come up with their own plans.

Giuliani bankruptcy: A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Rudy Giuliani can appeal a $146 million defamation verdict involving two Georgia election workers if he uses preapproved donors to pay the legal expenses.

In Case You Missed It

