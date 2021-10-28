America's falling Covid case rate, in 3 charts

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the United States has dropped by nearly a quarter in the last two weeks, further signaling a downward trend in the country’s fourth wave of the pandemic.

The country has averaged about 70,000 new cases per day from Oct. 14 to Oct. 27, a decrease of 22 percent from the two weeks prior. The number of Covid-related deaths also dropped during that time by about 14 percent.

Overall, new cases have fallen 57 percent since Sept. 13, the peak of the fourth wave, which saw an average of more than 166,000 new cases daily, according to NBC News’ Covid tally.