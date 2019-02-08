Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 2:26 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 8, 2019, 2:32 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

The National Enquirer's parent company said Friday that it will investigate Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' claims that the tabloid tried to extort and blackmail him by threatening to publish embarrassing photos of himself and his girlfriend.

In a statement Friday, American Media, Inc. said it "acted lawfully," but would investigate the claims.

"Further, at the time of the recent allegations made by Mr. Bezos, it was in good faith negotiations to resolve all matters with him," the statement read.

"Nonetheless, in light of the nature of the allegations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has convened and determined that it should promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take whatever appropriate action is necessary.”

Bezos accused AMI of "extortion and blackmail" on Thursday in a post on blogging website Medium.

The tabloid and its owner, David Pecker, have come under increased scrutiny in recent years for their close ties to President Donald Trump as well as broader allegations that they acted on the president's behalf against his perceived enemies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates