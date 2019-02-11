Breaking News Emails
NBC's senior media reporter Dylan Byers takes you behind the scenes in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, New York and Washington, and inside the minds of the titans and power brokers who wield increasing influence over our lives, our politics and our culture.
Feb. 8, 2019: Jeff Bezos goes to war with David Pecker; Jill Abramson refuses to apologize
Feb. 7, 2019: Howard Schultz to make centrist pitch; Jill Abramson faces plagiarism charges
Feb. 6, 2019: Bob Iger readies for war; Reed Hastings faces reality
Feb. 5, 2019: Jim Coulter wants niche media; Larry Page soars amid setbacks
Feb. 4, 2019: The Facebook Playbook; how Bezos won the Bowl
Feb. 1, 2019: Tim Cook won't play regulator; Tony Romo gets anointed
Jan. 31, 2019: Tim Cook flexes on Facebook; Mark Zuckerberg plows ahead
Jan. 30, 2019: Howard Schultz isn't fazed; Mark Zuckerberg tests Apple
Jan. 29, 2019: Who's afraid of Howard Schultz, AOC spooks Silicon Valley
Jan. 28, 2019: The Howard Schultz logic; Mark Zuckerberg's messaging play
Jan. 25, 2019: Mark Zuckerberg on offense; Peter Hamby's news prescription
Jan. 24, 2019: China ices out U.S. tech; Jack Dorsey searches for answers
Jan. 23, 2019: Why Davos Fears Climate Change; Explosive Video Game Growth
Jan. 22, 2019: The Talk of Davos; Sheryl Sandberg charts Facebook's course
Jan. 18, 2019: Reed Hastings plays long game; Jack Dorsey goes rogue
Jan. 17, 2019: Tim Cook wants FTC action; John Legere checks in to Trump D.C.
Jan. 16, 2019: Reed Hastings hikes Netflix; Evan Spiegel loses his money man
Jan. 15, 2019: Steve Burke's successor; Facebook goes local
Jan. 14, 2019: Shari Redstone presses on; Alden eyes Gannett
Jan. 11, 2019: MacKenzie Bezos' new power; Silicon Valley's hottest club
Jan. 10, 2019: The Jeff Bezos bombshell; John Lassetter tests #MeToo
Jan. 9, 2019: Mark Zuckerberg's redemption tour; Randy Freer's Hulu ambitions
Jan. 8, 2019: Tim Cook takes your TV; President Trump wins primetime
Jan. 7, 2019: Ted Sarandos wins Globes; Zuckerberg vs. NYT, con't
Jan. 4, 2019: Mark Zuckerberg against the NYT; Tim Cook's tide turns
Jan. 3, 2019: The Climate Conversation; Jill Abramson vs. NYT
Dec. 21, 2018: The Year Ahead: Why 2019 will be even crazier
Dec. 20, 2018: Mark Zuckerberg's message problem; Ben Smith's big win
Dec. 19, 2018: Stopping Mark Zuckerberg; Why CBS wants Staggs
Dec. 18, 2018: Hollywood's Year Ahead; Netflix raids Disney
Dec. 17, 2018: 2020's Executive Decision; Silicon Valley fails the Senate
Dec. 14, 2018: Hans Vestberg plans cuts; Ev Williams eyes acquisition
Dec. 13, 2018: What David Pecker has on Trump; Eddy Cue's 'Netflix for magazines'
Dec. 12, 2018: U.S.-China flashpoint; Sundar Pichai wins the Hill
Dec. 11, 2018: Sundar Pichai's strategy; Bill Shine under fire
Dec. 10, 2018: Why Meng Wanzhou Matters; The Russia Switch
Dec. 7, 2018: The Bloomberg Theory; Jeff Fager's End
Dec. 6, 2018: Bloomberg 2020; Sheryl Sandberg Wins Out
Dec. 5, 2018: All Les Moonves' Men; The Cost of 'Friends'
Dec. 4, 2018: Bob Iger's $100-million bonus; why Ted Sarandos can't chill
Dec. 3, 2018: Sundar Pichai Goes to Washington; Perry Sook lands Tribune
Nov. 30, 2018: In Defense of Sheryl Sandberg; WarnerMedia's Triple Threat
Nov. 29, 2018: Les Moonves Finished; Digital Media Mic Drop
Nov. 28, 2018: Tech Gets Political; Sundar Pichai to D.C.
Nov. 27, 2018: Facebook's Stream Fail; Lachlan's 'Fox Nation'
Nov. 26, 2018: Zuck's Next Headache; Bill Shine's Fox Money
Nov. 21, 2018: Zuck Defiant; Fred Ryan vs. Trump
Nov. 20, 2018: Zuckerberg Survives; BuzzFeed Floats an Exit
Nov. 19, 2018: Facebook Goes to War; Dems Eye Regulation
Nov. 16, 2018: Facebook's Leadership Crisis; Apple's A24 Play
Nov. 15, 2018: Byers Market: Facebook Under Fire; Murdoch Bids Adieu
Nov. 14, 2018: How Trump vs. CNN Ends; Bloomberg 2020
Nov. 13, 2018: CNN Sues White House; Amazon Picks NYC, DC
Nov. 12, 2018: Schiff v. Trump, Facebook's Luckey problem, Netflix's Hollywood tension
Nov. 9, 2018: Bob Iger's Show of Force; Vice's Haircut
Nov. 8, 2018: Trump's Acosta gambit, LeBron makes a play
Nov. 7, 2018: The end of 'Trump vs. Media'; Benioff's Big Win
Nov. 6, 2018: Decision Day 2018, Bezos Eyes NYC & DC
Nov. 5, 2018: Bloomberg Eyes 2020, Bezos Eyes D.C.
Nov. 2, 2018: Lachlan Murdoch defends Fox, CBS' not-so-simple succession
Nov. 1, 2018: The Streaming Wars; Netflix's Oscar Race
Oct. 31, 2018: The Obamas' first Netflix project, Zuckerberg asks for time
Oct. 30, 2018: Lachlan's Fox, Facebook faces investors
Oct. 29, 2018: U.S. misinformation, Google's Page problem, Netflix's big dodge