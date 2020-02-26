NBC's senior media reporter Dylan Byers takes you behind the scenes in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, New York and Washington, and inside the minds of the titans and power brokers who wield increasing influence over our lives, our politics and our culture.
Click here to sign up and we’ll deliver breaking news and insider analysis on the rapidly changing world of media and technology right to your inbox.
And check out the Byers Market Podcast here featuring exclusive interviews with tech titans and media moguls.
And you can find recent newsletters below:
2/26/20: Bob Iger's exit, explained; CBS loses the debate
2/25/20: Mike Bloomberg tries again; Harvey Weinstein convicted
2/21/20: Jack Dorsey's misinformation plan; Shari Redstone's merger problems
2/20/20: Mike Bloomberg's disastrous debate; Bill Barr vs. Section 230
2/19/20: Mike Bloomberg's big test; Michael Milken's big pardon
2/18/20: Mike Bloomberg's $$ network; Jeff Bezos' big give
2/14/20: Radhika Jones vs. the rumors; Richard Plepler starts hiring
2/13/20: Mike Bloomberg moves up; Bernie Sanders spooks the Valley
2/12/20: Joe Simons targets tech M&A, Tom Friedman backs Bloomberg
2/11/20: Scoop: Condé Nast to kill Vanity Fair Summit; Jeff Bezos' new man in Hollywood
2/10/20: Decadence vs. Dynamism; 'Parasite' takes Oscars
2/7/20: Paul Singer vs. Masa Son; Jeff Bezos in L.A.
2/5/20: Gerard Niemira's worst hour; Adam Mosseri's $20b add
2/4/20: Dems delayed in Des Moines; Sheryl Sandberg engaged
2/3/20: Randy Freer out at Hulu; Super Bowl top talkers
1/31/20: The Democrats have a ratings share problem; Ginni Rometty steps down
1/30/20: Mark Zuckerberg is still fine; Randall Stephenson is down $1.2b
1/29/20: Ben Smith exits BuzzFeed for NYT; Marty Baron called out by Felicia Sonmez
1/28/20: Marty Baron vs. the media; Tim Cook vs. the skeptics
1/27/20: Kobe Bryant, businessman
1/24/20: Mike Bloomberg's TV thesis; Tom Brokaw on Jim Lehrer
1/23/20: Brian Roberts' 'NBC Sky' takes on CNN; Zhang Yiming seeks new TikTok ch
1/22/20: Jeff Bezos 'hacked' by Saudi crown prince; Meg Whitman vs. the media
1/21/20: Daniel Ek eyes The Ringer; Adam Mosseri gets NYT profile
1/17/20: Steve Burke unveils Peacock; Eddy Cue strikes an NBA deal
1/16/20: Steve Burke's Peacock plan; Trump's trade pact problem
1/15/20: Sundar Pichai's privacy play; James Murdoch vs. the family
1/14/20: Bernie Sanders on big tech; Bill Barr vs. Apple
1/13/20: Jeffrey Katzenberg feels heat; Jimmy Pitaro eyes Tony Romo
1/10/20: Mark Zuckerberg bets on AR; Hans Vestberg kills the bundle
1/9/20: Mark Zuckerberg's final word on ads; Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi trick
1/8/20: Andrew Bosworth gets candid, Jeffrey Katzenberg lifts the curtain
1/7/20: Mark Zuckerberg bans 'deepfakes,' Tim Cook faces new FBI test
1/6/20: Reed Hastings loses Globes; Harvey Weinstein goes to trial