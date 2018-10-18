CBS names Showtime execs to top roles as company considers post-Moonves era

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CBS Corporation on Thursday named David Nevins to the newly created position of chief creative officer, filling one of its biggest gaps following the departure of embattled CEO Les Moonves.

While CEO, Moonves was widely known for exerting a strong influence over the creative aspects of CBS programming.

Nevins, who worked on "ER," "The West Wing" and "Will and Grace" while at NBC, went on to join Fox Broadcasting before landing at Showtime and creating hit series including "Homeland," "Billions" and "Ray Donovan."

Nevins is also being named chairman of Showtime and will keep his CEO title there. CBS Corp. owns Showtime as well as book publisher Simon & Schuster.

Nevins will have a wide range of responsibilities at CBS Corp. beyond creative oversight of the CBS network and the firm's production studio. He will also oversee the creative direction at the CW Network, which is also part-owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, as well as CBS All Access, the company's streaming service.

In another move that shores up Nevins' new power base at CBS, Christina Spade, Showtime's chief financial and strategy officer, is joining CBS Corp. as chief financial officer.

The shifts come after the departure of Moonves, who exited the company following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women. Moonves has denied any wrongdoing.

Since Moonves departed, various CBS executives have said they are leaving the company including Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz and the top human resources officer Anthony Ambrosio.

The appointments were made by Joseph Ianniello, interim CBS chief executive.