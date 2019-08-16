Breaking News Emails
“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell was caught on a hot mic during a segment on sexual harassment appearing to say: "Sounds like somebody else here.”
The comment was made during a Tuesday night package on Placido Domingo, the opera legend accused by eight singers and a dancer of sexual harassment and abuse of power, detailed in an Associated Press report.
O’Donnell’s comment came toward the end of the segment, right after Domingo’s statement was read aloud, where he said he believed all of his interactions and relationships were “welcomed and consensual.” Heard on air, the comment appears to have since been scrubbed from the network’s website.
Her words are not completely clear, as O’Donnell, the recently installed anchor of the "CBS Evening News," could be referring to any of the many sexual harassment and misconduct scandals that have plagued the network in the past few years.
Charlie Rose, O’Donnell’s former “CBS This Morning” co-host, was fired in 2017 after being accused of decades of sexual harassment. At the time Rose said in a statement he was coming to a "newer and deeper recognition" of the pain his behavior caused, adding, "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will, too."
After the allegations surfaced, O’Donnell commended the women who came forward with accusations against Rose, saying it took “courage.”
In 2018, Les Moonves left as chairman and chief executive of CBS Corp. after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or assault. He denied the accusations, saying in a statement that "untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am."
CBS News, Rose and Moonves did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment on the hot mic incident.
There have been a series of shake-ups at the network in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandals. O’Donnell began her role as anchor of “CBS Evening News” in July, replacing Jeff Glor, who had only been in the role since 2017. And in March, Susan Zirinsky became the president and senior executive producer of CBS News, replacing David Rhodes.