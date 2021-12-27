Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Air travel in the United States didn’t show signs of declining this holiday season despite the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant — until Christmas Eve.

The number of people passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, a reliable measurement of passenger air traffic, dipped to the lowest level in almost two weeks on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, as severe weather and Covid concerns caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations during the holiday weekend.

Approximately 1.7 million people passed through TSA checkpoints Friday, and 1.5 million Saturday, the lowest single-day total since Dec. 14 and almost one-third fewer passengers than the previous Saturday.