The latest surge that is driving up the number of Covid cases across the country is also putting more people in hospitals, even in highly-vaccinated states.

Hospitalizations around the nation have risen 11 percent from Nov. 1, to Dec. 19, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Unlike previous waves where vaccination rates were a good indicator of whether a state was experiencing an outbreak, this surge is different. Hospitals are filling up in states where people have shunned vaccinations, and also in high vaccination states like Delaware, Connecticut and New Hampshire.