Chiefs player pays fees for all dogs at Kansas City shelter to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated his team's Super Bowl win by giving locals a chance to adopt a furry loved one for free.
Nnadi paid the adoption fees for all the dogs who were at the KC Pet Project on Sunday, giving the shelter animals an opportunity to find new homes. The Missouri-based shelter announced the news on social media Sunday after the Chiefs came back from a double-digit deficit to win the NFL championship.
"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with @dnnadi and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," KC Pet Project said on Instagram.
The shelter added a video to its Instagram Stories of a line of adoption applicants after it opened Monday. Many of those who were waiting were wearing Chiefs gear.
The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a comeback rally that shocked viewers. The Chiefs scored three touchdowns in the final quarter.
Sunday's win marked the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years, and only the second for the franchise as a whole.