Breaking News Emails
A fat cat who stole the hearts of feline lovers all over the internet last week has found a foster home after more than 3,000 applications poured in.
Mr. B, a 26-pound shelter cat originally named BeeJay, was a viral sensation after the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia posted a call for potential adoptees on Thursday. The tweet was shared more than 14,000 times and the subject of numerous headlines as people fell hard for the chunky Mr. B.
The Morris Animal Refuge said Wednesday that the furry friend finally found a home and shared more than 20 of their kitties available for adoption.
"Sweet chunky Mr. B’s amazed by the huge outpawing of interest in him - over 3000 applications!" the shelter said. "He has a foster (maybe forever) home now - but so many other great adoptable cats need you."
The shelter said on its website that it was working with Mr. B's new foster family to help resolve the cat's health and behavioral issues so that they might eventually become his permanent home.
"While the goal is to make this Mr. B's forever home, the family will be able to provide him with a safe and comfortable environment while we learn more about him and his needs," the Morris Animal Refuge website said.
The shelter did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News for more information, but social media coordinator Dan Solomon told HuffPost last week that BeeJay was surrendered to the shelter by a family that could no longer care for him.
Solomon also said that despite Mr. B's issues, he "seems very quiet and laid back and sweet."
Morris Animal Refuge also said on their website that Mr. B's viral post helped bring in over $1,800 in donations and the shelter has sold more than 400 Mr. B CHONK shirts.
"With all of this attention, we want to remind people that there are thousands of animals in shelters all across the country that need your help," Morris Animal Refuge said. "Consider adopting one of these amazing animals. If you cannot adopt, foster. If you cannot foster, volunteer."