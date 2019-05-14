Breaking News Emails
Disney will take “full operational control” over Hulu from Comcast, effective immediately, the companies announced in a press release detailing new agreement Tuesday.
Comcast also has the ability to enforce an option to sell its 33 percent stake in Hulu to Disney in 2024 at a valuation of at least $27.5 billion, according to the agreement.
Comcast could either sell its stake in Hulu at a valuation $27.5 billion or whatever Hulu is appraised to be worth in five years. Comcast is guaranteed at least $5.8 billion for its Hulu stake, according to the agreement.
Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.
As part of the deal, Disney has agreed to pay Comcast for its Hulu content for the next five years. NBC channels will be on Hulu Live at a higher rate than previously agreed. NBCUniversal will also be able to run the same content on its own streaming service, which is expected to launch in the spring of next year.
Comcast originally wanted to sell its NBCUniversal streaming service at around $12 a month. Then Disney priced its service at $6.99 per month in its recent announcement. This has prompted Comcast to decide to lower the price for its NBC streaming service, likely around $10 per month, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The paid version of NBCUniversal’s streaming service will only let users watch past seasons of TV shows on demand, the people said. The free version of the service will require users to log in through their cable and satellite TV provider, but they’ll be able to stream live TV from NBCUniversal channels and watch current-season episodes of shows, the people said. In effect, only pay TV subscribers will be able to get the fully-featured streaming service from NBCUniversal.
NBCUniversal will have the option of ending most of its content license agreements with Hulu in three years, according to the release. In one year, NBCUniversal will be able to exhibit some of its own content that is currently exclusively licensed to Hulu in exchange for a reduced license fee for Hulu, the release said.
Currently, NBC gets paid $500 million a year for its library content on Hulu.
Hulu bought back a 9.5 percent stake from AT&T last month in a deal that valued the company at $15 billion. Disney and Comcast had agreed to fund that purchase in accordance with their two thirds to one third ownership. Now, Comcast “will have the option but not the obligation to fund its proportionate share of Hulu’s future capital gains calls and will be diluted if it elects not to fund,” according to the release.