Map: Covid-19 deaths have more than doubled in five states

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Omicron took a month and a half to match the death rate that the delta wave took nearly three months to reach.

The omicron variant, which has spread disease to tens of millions in the U.S. since late December, is now fueling a wave of Covid-related deaths. Average deaths have plateaued at close to 2,600 a day, the highest level since February 2021, according to NBC News’ tally.

During the delta variant peak, deaths averaged more than 2,000 a day for nearly two weeks. Omicron has exceeded 2,000 deaths a day for three weeks now.

While daily case counts are declining in most of the country, which has prompted some states to relax mask mandates, reported deaths are increasing in nearly three dozen states and territories. Two-week death counts have more than doubled in Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia, as of Wednesday.

Adjusted for population, Mississippi, Ohio and South Carolina have seen the most Covid deaths in the past two weeks.

The map and chart below show reported deaths and how that figure is changing. This data will be updated daily.