Fauci expects most states to reach peak omicron by February. Close to half already have.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Covid case surges have started to wane.

As of Sunday, the number of omicron cases peaked and is trending downward in 24 states and territories, plus Washington D.C., according to an NBC News analysis of Covid case numbers tallied from state and county health departments.

Case numbers nationwide declined to 706,000 average cases per day from a peak of 825,000 on Jan. 15. Five days later, average hospitalizations peaked at nearly 160,000, according to an NBC News analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data. Experts say hospitalization trends lag case trends by a few days.