Former eBay employees harassed couple who wrote critical newsletter articles, prosecutors say

Six former members of eBay's global security team have been charged by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Boston with cyberstalking as part of an effort to "stifle" the publishers of an online newsletter about the online auction company.

Prosecutors say the plan was two-fold. First, the eBay members allegedly harassed the couple with online deliveries at all times of the day and night, sent threatening messages, and intimidated the couple who published the newsletter. Then, the eBay team would contact the couple so they could proclaim that eBay noticed the harassment and offered to help the couple get out of the threatening environment eBay itself created.

Prosecutors call this the “White Knight Strategy.”

"In essence, the plan was for eBay to arrive to 'rescue' the Victims from the very harassment that the defendants and their coconspirators had themselves created in order to earn the Victims’ good will," the prosecutors wrote in criminal information filed in court.

The employees allegedly involved in the scheme are James Baugh, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, Stephanie Popp, eBay’s senior manager of global intelligence, Stephanie Stockwell, an intelligence analyst, Veronica Zea, who worked for eBay as a contractor, Brian Gilbert, senior manager of special operations for eBay’s Global Security Team, and David Harville, eBay’s former director of global resiliency.

eBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.