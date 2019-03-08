Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 9:46 PM GMT / Updated March 8, 2019, 10:17 PM GMT By David K. Li

Sarah Isgur Flores, a former Trump administration official who was hired by CNN as a political editor, is being shifted to the analyst's chair, she and the network said Friday.

Last month's hiring of Flores — a former Justice Department spokesperson under Jeff Sessions with no prior background in journalism — to craft political coverage at CNN was widely criticized by journalists.

But Flores tweeted Friday that she'll have a new gig at CNN.

It’s been a great vacation but I am back on twitter! And news: I will go to CNN as a Political Analyst instead. Will start next month on air and on line. See y’all soon! — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) March 8, 2019

A CNN spokeswoman confirmed Flores' job change, saying, "Sarah came to us and proposed her role be adjusted to a political analyst instead, we agreed and we look forward to her starting in that role."