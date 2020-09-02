Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix to produce scripted and documentary series

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have signed a deal to produce films, shows and documentaries for Netflix, the latest global power couple to enter into an all-inclusive deal with the Hollywood streaming giant.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, is similar to the one that former President Barack and Michelle Obama signed with Netflix in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who quit as senior royals earlier this year, will produce scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming, Netflix said in an email. That will include several projects already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates women.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The couple may appear on screen in some of their documentaries, just as the Obamas have. But Meghan, a former actor who starred in the legal drama "Suits," has no plans to return to acting, the company said.

Like the Obamas, the couple cast the deal as an opportunity to highlight positive stories and inspire change.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

The Netflix deal was highly anticipated in entertainment circles following the couple's decision to step back from their official duties with the royal family.

The couple has been living in Los Angeles since March and recently bought an estate in nearby Montecito, where celebrity A-listers such as media mogul Oprah Winfrey, the actor Gwyneth Paltrow and the singer Ariana Grande also have homes.

In addition to Netflix, the couple also held conversations with Apple, Disney and NBCUniversal, which produced "Suits." NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, said the company was "incredibly proud" that Harry and Meghan "have chosen Netflix as their creative home — and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."