'This is just the beginning': How high heat of 2021 drove catastrophic weather

Norbert Koll, a vacation-rental owner in Ahrweiler, Germany, said that record-breaking floods that struck the area last July “hit him like a brick.”

The flood filled homes with mud, destroyed roads and killed more than 200 people across Germany and Belgium, including an elderly couple staying in one of Koll’s rentals in Ahrweiler, about 100 miles west of Frankfurt.

Koll and his wife saw that a storm was coming when they checked radar maps earlier that week, but the magnitude of the flooding caught him by surprise.

“We didn’t expect the worst,” Koll said.

Norbert Koll's vacation apartment rental business in Ahrweiler days after the floods in Germany. Courtesy Renate Koll

In Portland, Oregon, where multiple temperature records were smashed in late June in an extended heat wave that stretched across the Pacific Northwest, Laura Golino de Lovato said such extremes also came unexpectedly.

“Nobody really believed it was going to happen and nobody was prepared,” she said.

Leading scientists say events like these that have surprised so many across the world are more likely in a warming climate. And they say the pattern will only grow.

Each January, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and the European Union Earth observation agency Copernicus publish reports on the previous year’s temperature data. Copernicus ranked 2021 as the fifth-hottest year since 1850, while NOAA and NASA ranked it as the sixth-hottest since 1880.

An NBC News analysis of global weather stations with data going back for at least 30 years found that 691 weather stations out of 8,892 recorded their highest temperature ever in 2021.

To distinguish unprecedented heat from everyday weather, scientists measure whether a region’s temperature during a particular time period is above or below the region’s historical temperature for the same time period.

Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment in London, said that measuring these temperature anomalies helps scientists tell the difference between day-to-day weather and longer-term climate changes.

“It shows us the direct effects of global warming,” Otto said.