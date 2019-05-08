Breaking News Emails
Jeff Glor, the anchor for “CBS Evening News," will leave the broadcast on Friday, according to a CBS source who did not wish to be named.
It is still unclear if Glor is remaining with the network in some capacity or departing entirely, though the source added, “There is still a negotiation and we hope he stays.”
Both CBS officials and Glor’s representatives at OManagement declined comment on his continued employment. A message sent to Glor’s assistant was not immediately returned. The Daily Beast was first to report that Glor’s final broadcast is Friday.
Glor is out at the broadcast after a top to bottom shake-up at CBS News. On Monday the CBS News president, Susan Zirinsky, named “This Morning” anchor Norah O’Donnell as the new anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News.”
O’Donnell is scheduled to take over in the summer, according to a CBS News announcement about the transition. The broadcast is also expected to move to Washington D.C., in part so O’Donnell can pursue more breaking news from the capitol.
A person familiar with network plans said that CBS will pull from its bench of existing anchors to replace Glor in the short term.
Ratings on the show had slipped eight percent among the all important 25-54 year old demographic, which is prized by advertisers, over the first four months of this year versus last year. The ratings issue put pressure on Zirinsky to make a change. Glor took over the show in December 2017 and had one of the shortest tenures of an evening news anchor. He was preceded by Scott Pelley, who moved to “60 Minutes.” Pelley anchored the broadcast between June 2011 and 2017.
On Monday, CBS News’ “This Morning” anchor Gayle King praised Glor’s journalism and said she hoped he would remain at the network. Glor addressed viewers on Monday, saying at the end of his broadcast he would have, “far more to share with all of you. It will be great. I promise. Just as you are. Thank you for watching. Good night.”