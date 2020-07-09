Joy Reid to host 'The ReidOut' weeknights on MSNBC

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Joy Reid, an MSNBC political analyst and weekend host, has been tapped to lead the 7 p.m. weeknight hour, the network said Thursday.

Reid's new Washington-based show, “The ReidOut,” will debut July 20. It will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day, drawing from Reid’s experience of covering the intersection of race, justice and culture.

Reid, one of the network's most prominent Black on-air personalities, will take the time slot previously occupied by Chris Matthews, who announced his retirement in March after a series of events that resulted in criticism of his statements about Bernie Sanders, Black lawmakers and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers.

Reid has guest-hosted for several shows on MSNBC, which like NBC News, is owned by NBCUniversal.

Joy-Ann Reid was named the new host of "The ReidOut" on Thursday. MSNBC / Art Streiber

Reid is the host of the weekend show "AM Joy," which will feature a rotating lineup of hosts until a permanent replacement is named in the fall.

The New York Times best-selling author joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor and previously hosted "The Reid Report," which aired daily. Before joining the network, she was the managing editor of theGrio.com, a news site that covered issues affecting African-American audiences.

Reid also has experience as a talk-radio producer and host and worked for President Barack Obama's campaign in 2008. She graduated from Harvard University in 1991 and is a 2003 Knight Center for Specialized Journalism fellow.