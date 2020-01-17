Learn more about the NBC News Young Leaders in Journalism program

The NBC News Young Leaders in Journalism program is a two-week immersive experience that NBC News hosts in partnership with Young Leaders in Journalism. The program exposes New York City public high school students interested in news to the inner workings of the profession and to distinguished journalists. By working with accomplished journalists, students learn basic journalistic principles, develop their writing and presentation skills and are exposed to foreign and domestic news.
The program will run from July 20, 2020 to July 31, 2020 at NBC News’ headquarters (30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan). All expenses associated with attendance (including transportation and food) are covered.
To qualify for the program, you must:
- Be a current high school student (rising junior or senior);
- Attend a public school in New York City;
- Have an interest in journalism; and
- Have a combined household income that does not exceed $60,000.
Note: This program is for students from underresourced financial backgrounds. If the combined income of your custodial parent(s)/guardian(s) exceeds $60,000 and you still wish to apply, you may attach a statement explaining why you believe your family qualifies as financially under resourced.
How to Apply: Fill out this application and email it to Director of Recruiting, Vicky Levina at YLIJ@nbcuni.com.