Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

The southern tip of Africa is feeling the brunt of the Covid omicron travel bans.

As of Tuesday, 33 countries — including the United States — have issued new travel bans or restrictions in the wake of the new variant, news about which was revealed just four days ago. Travel to or from South Africa, the country whose scientists first disclosed the new variant, is affected in each of the restrictions. Travel to or from Botswana, which also has confirmed cases of the variant, is restricted by 31 countries.